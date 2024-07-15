Sask. TikTok star Bella Brave dies after latest hospitalization

Isabella Thomson, known around the world as "Bella Brave," has died, according to a post on her official Instagram account.

"Our brave girl left her legacy here on Earth to dance on streets of gold July 14, 2024 at 4:19pm ET," the post read. "Bella passed peacefully in our arms."



"Please keep her name on your lips, her memories alive and her bravery in your hearts. Please share with us every detail of how she touched your life or kept you brave."

Bella and her mom, Kyla, have shared her medical journey with millions. She was born with a mutation of three rare diseases that left her with no immune system. In late 2023, Bella received a life-saving bowel transplant and spent four months recovering in hospital.

Last week, she was put in a medically-induced coma at SickKids hospital in Toronto after a "rapid fibrosis-like deterioration of Bella’s lungs," Kyla explained on social media. “They believe it could be an immune response.”

In May, Bella was admitted to Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon. She was later flown to Toronto after dealing with nightly fevers and having to be put on oxygen for a month. She was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at the end of June.

Bella and Kyla have gained a massive following on social media, sharing their experience with her multiple medical conditions, including Hirschsprung’s disease.



“Bella would want you to remember; God is love, be brave and you are never too old to bring a stuffy,” the post concluded.

Bella was 10 years old.