REGINA -- Saskatchewan will officially start the third and final phase of its reopening plan on July 11.

The province reached its third vaccination target Saturday as 70 per cent of people age 18 and over have now received the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccine.

Step Three will see all remaining public health restrictions lifted, except for limits on gathering sizes indoor masking.

Under Step Two – which begins June 20 – gathering sizes are limited to 15 people for private indoor events and 150 for all outdoor gatherings.

The government still has its sights set on one more additional vaccination target.

The province said it will lift the mask mandate and restrictions on gathering limits three weeks after 70 per cent of people age 12 and older have received their first dose – and at least three weeks after the beginning of Step Two.

As of Saturday, 68 per cent of people age 12 and older have their first shot.