Sask. to begin work on Lake Diefenbaker Irrigation Project

The Lake Diefenbaker Irrigation Project will be moving forward, with construction set for the first 90,000 acres.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $1.15 billion, which will be shared between the province and producers who want to take part in the project, according to a release from the provincial government.

Over the next 12 to 14 months, engineering design and engagement with Indigenous rights holders and stakeholders will take place. The construction of the 90,000 acres is targeted for 2025, the province said.

Agriculture Minister and Minister Responsible for the Water Security Agency David Marit said since 2020, over 58,000 acres of irrigation have been developed.

“Saskatchewan has an amazing food security story to tell,” he said in the release. “The Lake Diefenbaker Irrigation Project will position Saskatchewan to meet the needs of a growing population across the globe.”

According to the release, the world’s population is expected to increase from eight billion people to close to 10 billion people by 2050, making global food production more important than ever. An increase of 70 per cent is needed to meet the demand.

"Irrigators in this province are committed to helping feed the world and create significant benefits for the people of Saskatchewan," Aaron Gray, Saskatchewan Irrigation Projects Association Chairman, said in the release.