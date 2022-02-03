Sask. to limit COVID-19 PCR laboratory testing to those 'at-risk'

The Saskatchewan government has announced it will be winding down COVID-19 testing in the province.

"Effective immediately, Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) PCR testing will be reserved for priority populations at elevated risk for severe outcomes," the government said in a news release.

Laboratory testing will remain available to hospitalized patients and 'high risk populations" such as residents in long-term care or travellers from areas of concern.

Health care and other essential workers who have a negative at-home rapid antigen test who are still symptomatic will also able to get tested.

Immunocompromised people and those living with chronic illnesses and symptomatic people working in First Nation and Métis communities will also be able to access PCR testing.

Pregnant patients who are symptomatic and more than 30 weeks gestation and newborns born to COVID-19-positve parents, will qualify as well.

"At-home rapid testing has enabled individuals to self-manage, given the prevalence of asymptomatic or mild illness for the majority of those who contract Omicron. Residents now have reasonable self-management tools to safely navigate day-to-day activities," the province said.

During a news conference Thursday morning, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer said the change will "streamline PCR testing for populations that are a priority."

"Public health investigation will continue to focus on lab confirmed cases — which really will be now people either who are high risk, who have severe presentation requiring hospitalization or who reside in high risk settings," Dr. Saqib Shahab said.

As of Feb. 7, all PCR testing will need to be booked through HealthLine 811 with the province's online booking system, walk-in and drive-thru testing sites will be discontinued.

REPORTING SCALED BACK

On Thursday, the province also announced a move from daily to weekly reporting of COVID-19 information such as case counts, deaths and vaccination statistics.

The province's online COVID-19 "dashboard" will be discontinued and archived, according to the province.

In addition to providing a snapshot of daily COVID-19 information, the dashboard also provides options to easily view and compare data over a given period of time.

--This is a breaking news story. More details to come.