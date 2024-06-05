Sask. to offer high school students oil and gas classes

Saskatchewan high school students interested in a career with the oil and gas industry will be able to get a head start thanks to new classes that will be offered in the near future.

Oil and Gas 20 will begin to be offered in the second semester of the 2024-25 school year followed by Oil and Gas 30 starting in the 2025-26 school year, the province said on Wednesday.

In a news release the province said that the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask. DLC) is entering an agreement with Teine Energy to develop the new courses.

“Students will learn about the importance of the Oil and Gas industry, gain knowledge about career opportunities available in Saskatchewan's thriving energy industry and local companies will receive support in building a future workforce to meet consumer demands,” the release said.

According to the province, the courses will include 50 hours of online theory and 50 hours of work placement.

The province also says there is space for additional provincial oil and gas companies to sign on to the agreement that would then provide further work placement opportunities for students interested in the sector.

Teine Energy currently has operations in western Saskatchewan near Kindersley and Lloydminster, the province said.

“This partnership is a great example of innovation that will support our province's growing economy while providing students the chance to explore the wealth of career opportunities available to them right here at home," Premier Scott Moe said in the release.