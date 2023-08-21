Sask. to offer up to $70M for livestock producers hit hard by drought

The Saskatchewan government will distribute as much as $70 million to livestock producers hit hard by drought this year.

The money is meant to “help offset extraordinary costs of feeding livestock to maintain the breeding heard in Saskatchewan," a news release from the province said.

The program will be administered by Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporations (SCIC).

"Immediate measures are needed as farmers and ranchers deal with significant challenges due to drought," agriculture minister David Marit said in the release. "Our government is committed to ensuring livestock producers have the support they need, as they continue to provide the high-quality food Saskatchewan families rely on."

According to the province, it’s funding will provide eligible producers with up to $80 per head.

That includes beef cattle, bison, horse, elk, deer, sheep and goats.

While producers have faced drought in many parts of Saskatchewan, the province says western Saskatchewan is of particular interest where precipitation levels remain well-below normal.

Earlier this year the provincial and federal governments increased the 2023 AgriStability interim benefit payment percentage from 50 to 75 per cent.

The province said the AgriStability compensation rate also was increased from 70 to 80 per cent.

In July Saskatchewan and Ottawa also announced an SCIC change that allows additional acres of cereal, pulse, canola and flax crops to be diverted into feed.

The province also froze the 2023 rate charged to producers who lease grazing land that belongs to the Crown.

Application forms for the new funding can be found in the coming days online or by calling 1-844-723-1211 toll free, the province said.