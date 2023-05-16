Sask. to push net-zero targets to 2050 in new provincial plan

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe released the province’s plan for electrical power generation after 2035, pledging the province will be able to meet its goals and become net-zero by 2050.

"The federal government's standards for zero emissions electrical generation by 2035 are unrealistic and unaffordable," Moe said in a provincial news release.

"They mean SaskPower rates would more than double and we may not have enough generation to keep the lights on.

According to the province, SaskPower is committed to achieving net-zero targets by 2050.

As work continues toward that goal, the province will maintain an “energy mix” of reliable baseload power.

This will include utilizing natural gas plants till their end-of-life date, while working toward small modular reactors and intermittent power sources like wind and solar.

“Saskatchewan industries are world leaders in environmental sustainability and the province's plan will ensure those industries also can remain competitive,” the release read.

This view was supported by Harvest Meats president Kenn Propp.

"Even though I recognize the importance of reducing carbon emissions, I also believe the accelerated timelines and additional burden of exponential increases in our electrical cost versus our competitors will force our customers to choose food products made in other, more competitive environments, creating a loss of the 300 employees we have in Yorkton and a family business that we've spent 95 years building," he said in the release.

"Maybe we’re just collateral damage when pursuing a singular solution."

By 2035, Saskatchewan will need 7,000 megawatts of generating capacity for its projected 1.5 million population, the release read.

Under the current federal plan, 65 per cent of the province’s generating capacity would need to be shut down, the province claimed.