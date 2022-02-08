Sask. to remove proof of vaccination policy Monday

The Government of Saskatchewan announced plans to remove its COVID-19 proof of vaccination and masking policies over the course of the next month.

Premier Scott Moe announced the proof of vaccination policy will be eliminated by Feb. 14, during a press conference Tuesday. Masking will remain in effect until the end of February.

The province said proof of vaccination records and QR codes will continue to be available for use during travel or in other jurisdictions.

"Proof of vaccination has been an effective policy, but its effectiveness has run its course," Moe said in a news release. "The benefits no longer outweigh the costs. It's time to heal the divisions over vaccination in our families, in our communities and in our province. It's time for proof of vaccination requirements to end."

The proof of vaccination or negative test policy was implemented in September, during what Moe called the “very severe Delta wave.”

“The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is more transmissible and has a shorter incubation period with many cases remaining asymptomatic. Evidence is showing greatly enhanced protection against severe illness and hospitalization with a third/booster dose of vaccine,” the province said in a release.

The province also said that all Saskatchewan residents, including those 12-17 are now able to receive a booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

The province continues to “strongly” encourage all eligible residents that are able to get a vaccine, do so.

"As we shift to living with COVID-19, there is a continuing need for personal responsibility for self-monitoring, self-testing and self-management," Moe said. "It will be important for individuals to assess their own risk and comfort levels, and to take appropriate action if they are unwell.”

On Monday, the province eliminated daily case updates and the COVID-19 dashboard, opting for weekly updates instead.

Access to PCR tests is now only available through a recommendation from HealthLine 811 and is reserved for people the province said are considered “vulnerable.”

The current public health orders were set to expire at the end of February.

