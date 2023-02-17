Sask. vaccination rates lag as COVID-19 continues to claim lives

Saskatchewan continues to struggle with low vaccination rates as COVID-19 deaths persist, according to the latest data released by the province.

The newest Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) situation report, which covers the period between Jan. 29 and Feb. 11, reveals that fewer than half of people in the province over the age of 50 have received more than one booster dose.

Only 20 per cent of those 12 and older have received a bivalent booster dose tailored to fight the dominant Omicron strain of COVID-19.

As vaccination rates lag, COVID-19 remains the leading cause of respiratory-related hospitalizations, with 18 people's deaths linked to the virus over the reporting period, all of whom were over the age of 60.

Since the start of the year, 37 deaths have been linked to COVID-19, while no deaths have been linked to influenza.

According to the report, the risk of dying from COVID-19 is four times lower in patients who have had a booster dose within the past six months.

When compared to completely unvaccinated patients, the risk of death was eight times lower for those with a recent booster dose.

The province did report a drop in COVID-19 cases, down from 275 to 207 in the previous report, while the COVID-19 test positivity rate only slightly decreased from 6.4 per cent to 6.1 per cent.