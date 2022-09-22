Sask. village under boil water advisory after E. Coli bacteria detected

The Village of Roche Percee in southeast Saskatchewan has issed an emergency boil water advisory after E. Coli bacteria was found in a water sample.

According to a letter from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) posted on the village's Facebook page on Thursday, the sample was taken on Sept. 19 from the Roche Percee water system.

The presence of E. Coli presents a threat to health, so provincial protocol requires the issuance of the Boil Water Order.

Water from the supply and distribution system should be boiled for at least a minute "to ensure bacteriological safety" for any water that may enter a person's mouth, per the SHA.

The boil water water notice remains in effect until further notice.

Roche Percee is approximately 20 kilometres southeast of Estevan.