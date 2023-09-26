Sask. wakeboarder battles injury to reach Pan American Games
Fort Qu’Appelle’s Ashley Leugner has battled through a career-threatening injury and will now represent Canada at the Pan American Games as part of the wakeboard and water ski team.
An injury in 2016 took Leugner away from wakeboarding competitively but in March, she learned there was potentially an opportunity for her to go to the Pan American Games.
“I just put my nose to the grindstone and did what I needed to do and it all worked out for me,” she said during an interview with CTV Morning Live Saskatchewan.
Before learning of the opportunity, Leugner said since her injury, the extent of her time on the water had been more recreational.
“In the last eight years, I’ve probably been on the water a handful of times not even practicing just having fun for a handful of times.”
Leugner is one of Canada’s most decorated wakeboarders and is a seven time national champion, a world championship silver medalist and a bronze world cup finisher.
She then clinched her spot on Canada’s team for the Pan American Games by winning the Canadian Wakeboard Boat Championships in B.C. in August.
“I feel like I’ve done a lot in my wakeboarding career and this is almost like the exclamation point on my career,” Leugner said of her comeback.
Leugner said that 2023 will mark only the second time women’s wakeboarding has been a part of the Pan American Games and said that being able to experience that is something truly special for her.
With Saskatchewan’s short season, Leugner said a lot of her preparation took place in the United States and Mexico.
“The other girls have been on the water competitively for the past eight years and I have not, so they have that edge a little bit, but I also have a ton of experience on the competition stage so that will come in handy for sure,” Leugner said.
The 2023 Pan American Games will be in Santiago, Chile from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5.
Leugner said she has always loved the opportunity her career has given her to travel, adding that she has been able to meet people from all over the world.
“I am very much looking forward to the opening ceremonies and walking out with the rest of Team Canada, that is going to be amazing, only a few people get that opportunity.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
A judge ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House.
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
How was veteran Yaroslav Hunka's military unit linked to the Nazis?
During the height of the Second World War, Nazi Germany formed a division of Ukrainian volunteers to fight against Soviet Russia. One of its members was controversially honoured with a standing ovation in Canada's Parliament this week.
2 dead, 4 injured in helicopter crash near Prince George, B.C.
Two people have died and four others were injured after a helicopter crashed near Prince George, B.C., Tuesday morning.
OPINION Tom Mulcair: Why Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign
Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign as House Speaker after he invited a Nazi veteran to Parliament. But, as former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in a column for CTVNews.ca, if history is going to retain the profound embarrassment caused by his mistake, it should also recognize the contributions Rota has made to democratic life.
After briefing on intel, Singh says 'clear evidence' India involved in B.C. killing
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Tuesday he received an intelligence briefing about allegations that the Indian government could be behind the killing of a Sikh gurdwara leader in British Columbia.
NDP pressures Liberals to act on Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, impose sanctions
The federal New Democrats are calling on Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly to take action against Azerbaijan in light of escalating violence involving ethnic Armenians in its Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The next tool in Canada's wildfire fight could be eyes in the sky watching around the clock
A joint initiative from three government agencies aims to monitor wildfires across Canada from space. Here's how they'll do it.
Nygard used secret bedroom in his company's Toronto HQ for sexual assaults: Crown
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard had a private bedroom constructed within the walls of the Toronto headquarters of his fashion empire, where he sexually assaulted five women starting in the 1980s, prosecutors said in their opening statement in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. town fears school closure could mean bleak future for community
Residents in a Saskatchewan town fear the closure of Grades 7 to 12 at the local school may be a setback the community won't be able to recover from.
-
Sask. provincial parties eye priorities for fall legislative session
Politicians are preparing for the fall sitting of the Saskatchewan legislature.
-
Saskatchewan scores D on poverty report card: Food Banks Canada
A recent report from Food Banks Canada has handed Saskatchewan a grade of D on its poverty report card, behind the national average of D+.
Winnipeg
-
High school students charged, weapons seized: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP arrested several teenagers in Portage la Prairie on Monday after seizing various weapons, including machetes, knives, and BB guns.
-
Manitoba RCMP rescue pilot from plane crash
A pilot has been brought to safety following a plane crash on Sunday near the Red Sucker Lake airport.
-
Federal minister criticizes Manitoba Tory ad that cites rejection of landfill search
Manitoba's Progressive Conservatives came under fire Monday for taking out a newspaper ad that highlights, in part, the province's decision to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
Calgary
-
'Unprecedented numbers': Alberta sees huge demand at food banks
A new report from Food Banks Canada shines a light on the growing number of Canadians struggling to feed themselves.
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
-
Alberta government extends E. coli compensation program to more daycares
The Alberta government appears to have extended a one-time payment of $2,000 for each child affected by an E. coli outbreak in Calgary to 19 daycares.
Edmonton
-
Boy, 5, missing east of Edmonton
Police are searching for a five-year-old boy who disappeared from Frog Lake First Nation Monday afternoon.
-
'Break-ins, robberies': Whyte Ave businesses ask for more police, money for broken windows
Fed up with violence, theft and shattered glass, a group of business owners in one of Edmonton's signature neighbourhoods is making a public plea for help.
-
6 more communities to get low-income transit pass with $1.7M expansion
The Alberta government is spending $1.7 million to subsidize low-income transit passes in six more communities outside Edmonton and Calgary.
Toronto
-
Mystery customer present during police killing of Ontario gunsmith files $2.6M lawsuit against TPS, family estate
An unidentified customer who was present during the fatal shooting of a Port Dover, Ont. gunsmith by Toronto police has launched a $2 million lawsuit against the service and the slain man’s estate, claiming he was placed in unnecessary danger during the November 2021 raid.
-
Nygard used secret bedroom in his company's Toronto HQ for sexual assaults: Crown
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard had a private bedroom constructed within the walls of the Toronto headquarters of his fashion empire, where he sexually assaulted five women starting in the 1980s, prosecutors said in their opening statement in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday.
-
Toronto is looking to more than double parking lot tickets. Here's why
The City of Toronto is looking at more than doubling the fines for parking lot violations, noting it currently costs drivers less to pay the penalty than to pay for parking.
Ottawa
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
-
Percy Street Bridge replacement won't go ahead this weekend. Why? No one will say
The Ministry of Transportation says the Percy Street rapid bridge replacement will not take place this weekend due to ongoing issues.
-
OSTA outlines next steps as it aims to solve school bus driver shortage
The authority that manages school buses for Ottawa's English public and catholic school boards says it is taking steps to rectify disruptions to bus service in the capital.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. reveals 60,000-unit housing target for 10 municipalities
Ten municipalities in B.C. must build a total of 60,103 housing units over the next five years, B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon announced Tuesday.
-
2 dead, 4 injured in helicopter crash near Prince George, B.C.
Two people have died and four others were injured after a helicopter crashed near Prince George, B.C., Tuesday morning.
-
Settlement includes $200K fine for conduct 'abusive to the capital markets': B.C. regulator
A North Vancouver man and his company have agreed to pay a provincial regulator $200,000 after admitting to insider trading and conduct that was "abusive to the capital markets."
Montreal
-
'COVID is making a comeback' in Quebec, says MUHC specialist
Many people have been able to enjoy the summer, while pushing away thoughts of the pandemic. This fall however, there's been a rise in cases of COVID 19 in Quebec and there's new information about how the virus behaves now and should be managed.
-
Residents in Laval's west end urged not to use tap water
Some residents in Laval are being urged not to consume the tap water until further notice because 'it poses a health risk.'
-
Frost advisories issued for Monteregie, areas north of Montreal
Daytime temperatures are still quite balmy in the greater Montreal area for late September but Environment Canada has issued overnight frost advisories for several regions north and south-east of Montreal.
Vancouver Island
-
Homicide investigation underway in Victoria, risk to public 'considered low'
Major crime investigators say the death of a man who was found injured in downtown Victoria earlier this month has been ruled a homicide.
-
Body found after woman, 26, swept off Washington state beach
The body of a 26-year-old woman has been found after she was swept off a beach by strong ocean currents in northwestern Washington state Monday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. reveals 60,000-unit housing target for 10 municipalities
Ten municipalities in B.C. must build a total of 60,103 housing units over the next five years, B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon announced Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
'Extraordinary seizure of cocaine': N.S. RCMP credit international investigation for disrupting drug ring
Nova Scotia RCMP says an international investigation has disrupted a transnational drug ring and led to the seizure of a large amount of cocaine, about $170,000 in cash and $120,000-worth of silver bars.
-
School bus collides with vehicle in N.B.
No injuries were reported Tuesday morning after a school bus collided with a vehicle in Weldon, N.B.
-
Nova Scotia ambulance service plagued by continuing poor response times: auditor
A new report says Nova Scotia's ambulance service is in a "critical state" and isn't meeting mandated response times for patient transfers at hospitals.
Northern Ontario
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
-
Four people charged following controversy at northern Ont. fishing tournament
Four people are facing charges for violating Ontario Fishery Regulations in connection with a recent tournament on Lake Nipissing.
-
Police seeks witnesses after Timmins cyclist seriously injured in collision with pickup
A woman was seriously hurt Monday in Timmins when the bike she was riding was struck by a pickup truck.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Driver who killed Ont. teen, hid vehicle for 14 years, sentenced
The driver who hit and killed a Fergus 18-year-old, then hid the vehicle with the help of an accomplice, was sentenced to two and half years behind bars on Tuesday, nearly 15 years after the fatal crash.
-
'We’re being kicked out': Encampment residents ordered to leave Cambridge’s Soper Park
Less than one month after a large encampment in Cambridge was cleared, a new one in Soper Park is drawing concerns.
-
Unique U of G program helps soldiers succeed in school
A unique program at the University of Guelph is helping young soldiers balance their military and academic duties.