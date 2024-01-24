Sask. woman takes over crocheting for cancer warriors from former Hometown Hero

A Regina woman is using her crocheting skills to share a positive message and to encourage others battling cancer.

It first began in October of 2023, when Iris Carroll arrived at her first cancer treatment at the Allan Blair Cancer Centre.

A basket of handmade crocheted ribbons caught her attention. She was informed the maker had recently passed away and no more would be made.

Soon after, she agreed to continue making the ribbons in memory of Marielle Dionne, the original crocheter.

Since then, Carroll has made over 200 ribbons, refilling the basket for others visiting the centre.

There are 20 different colours in all, each representing a different cancer.

Included with the ribbons is a note, encouraging the reader to stay positive and be hopeful.

“It’s a little something to make the patient not feel like they’re alone,” Carroll told CTV News.

Although Carroll never met Marielle, she has met her daughter, Adelle.

Adelle says aside from their crocheting skills, there are similarities between the two women, including their love for flowers and gardening.

Both now carry the title of CTV News Hometown Hero.

“She’s a hero. To battle cancer, but also to continue a legacy of someone she had never met,” Adelle said.

Cindy Carroll, Iris’s daughter, says she has seen her mother’s mood improve since she has taken on the project.

“Getting her to do these ribbons has totally brought her back to life,” Cindy said.

Carroll will continue making the ribbons and has no plans on slowing down.

“I love it, it gives me something to do,” she said. “I feel like I’m contributing something to society.”