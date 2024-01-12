Sask. worker covered in crude oil prompts hospital evacuation

A worker who arrived at Weyburn General Hospital on Friday drenched in crude oil prompted a building-wide evacuation and reports of a gas leak, according to the city's fire chief.

Around 11:30 Friday morning crews were called to the hospital for what was believed to be a gas leak, 22 patients along with staff were taken from the building and moved to local care homes, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said.

“Shortly thereafter it was identified that a patient had come into the hospital contaminated with a crude oil product from the oil field. That odour spread throughout the building with the assistance of the HVAC system,” Weyburn Fire Chief Trent Lee told CTV News.

Lee said as of 2:30 Friday afternoon crews remained on the scene performing ventilation operations throughout the whole building.

“Crews will remain on scene until the odour is fully removed from the building and SHA will be responsible for announcing the reopening of the building,” Lee said.

Lee added there was no reports of injuries or any harm caused to anyone in the hospital.

According to the SHA, anyone in the Weyburn area requiring urgent or emergent care is urged to call 911 or travel to their nearest hospital outside of Weyburn.

In an update sent out around 5:15 p.m., the SHA said all services at the hospital remain on disruption. The SHA and the Weyburn Fire Department will work to rule out any other possible sources of the chemical odour.

The SHA said 19 patients remain evacuated at local care homes.

Weyburn is about 116 kilometres southeast of Regina.