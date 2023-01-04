Saskatchewan-born Ribbon Skirt Day recognized nationally

COTE FIRST NATION, SASK. -

A day celebrating Indigenous culture with roots in Saskatchewan is being marked nationally for the first time on Wednesday.

National Ribbon Skirt Day will be observed annually on Jan. 4 as an opportunity to learn about and celebrate Indigenous cultures, traditions, histories and contributions, according to a statement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The day was created after Isabella Kulak, a member of Cote First Nation, Sask., said she was shamed for wearing a ribbon skirt to school for formal day.

The incident in 2020 spawned an online movement where women around the world posted photos of themselves wearing ribbon skirts in solidarity with then 10-year-old Kulak.

Parliament unanimously passed the bill seeking to make Ribbon Skirt Day in December.

“Isabella’s story shone a light on the enduring injustices, racism, and discrimination faced by First Nations, Inuit, and Métis in Canada every day, and on the importance of the role we all have to play in making sure that what happened never happens again to anyone in Canada,” Trudeau said in a statement.

Cote First Nation hosted an event commemorating the inaugural Ribbon Skirt Day on Wednesday morning, with Kulak in attendance.

“You’ve made us proud … they’re going to remember your name,” — Chief George Cote



Local dignitaries, along with those from the Good Spirit School Division, who apologized to Kulak in ‘21, are in attendance#RibbonSkirtDay pic.twitter.com/WPddXRvIt2 — Brady Lang (@BradyLangCTV) January 4, 2023

With files from CTV News Yorkton's Brady Lang