REGINA
Regina

    • Saskatchewan high school students will now need 'Financial Literacy 10' to graduate

    An empty classroom in Regina is seen in this file photo. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News) An empty classroom in Regina is seen in this file photo. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)
    Share

    A new financial literacy course is now a requirement to graduate in Saskatchewan.

    Grade 10 students are now being offered the new course, dubbed “Financial Literacy 10.”

    According to the province, the course will help students develop the knowledge, skills and confidence to make responsible financial decisions and contribute to the “long-term economic growth of Saskatchewan.”

    “By teaching students the basics of financial literacy and financial responsibility through quality education, we are preparing the best possible outcomes for our students, in both their personal and professional lives," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said in a news release.

    The Ministry of Education is currently asking teachers to provide feedback on the new course with a goal of having it finalized by January of 2026. 

    Teachers will be provided information on the new course through what the province said are development sessions.

    The Ministry of Education, Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask DLC), the Saskatchewan Industry Education Council as well as the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) will all be in collaboration to get the new course of the ground, the province said.

    "Financial literacy will create a lasting effect on our students' financial stability and independence," Cockrill added in the release.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Exploding electronic devices kill 9, wound hundreds in Lebanon

    Lebanon’s health ministry said Wednesday that at least nine people were killed and 300 wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000. Here are the latest updates.

    What to know about the deadly electronic explosions targeting Hezbollah

    Just one day after pagers used by hundreds of members of the militant group Hezbollah exploded, more electronic devices detonated in Lebanon Wednesday in what appeared to be a second wave of sophisticated, deadly attacks that targeted an extraordinary number of people. Here's what we know so far.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News