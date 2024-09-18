Saskatchewan high school students will now need 'Financial Literacy 10' to graduate

A new financial literacy course is now a requirement to graduate in Saskatchewan.

Grade 10 students are now being offered the new course, dubbed “Financial Literacy 10.”

According to the province, the course will help students develop the knowledge, skills and confidence to make responsible financial decisions and contribute to the “long-term economic growth of Saskatchewan.”

“By teaching students the basics of financial literacy and financial responsibility through quality education, we are preparing the best possible outcomes for our students, in both their personal and professional lives," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said in a news release.

The Ministry of Education is currently asking teachers to provide feedback on the new course with a goal of having it finalized by January of 2026.

Teachers will be provided information on the new course through what the province said are development sessions.

The Ministry of Education, Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask DLC), the Saskatchewan Industry Education Council as well as the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) will all be in collaboration to get the new course of the ground, the province said.

"Financial literacy will create a lasting effect on our students' financial stability and independence," Cockrill added in the release.