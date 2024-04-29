Saskatchewan highlights preparations made ahead of wildfire season
Saskatchewan has brought in resources early to prepare for this year’s fire season. A drier than normal summer is forecast with eleven fires currently active.
Reconna aircraft are patrolling to spot the first forest fires of 2024. The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency is pushing early to keep a handle on containment.
“We brought our resources back early so we can help communities deal with drought,” SPSA Marlo Pritchard told CTV News.
A total of 75 fires have already occurred in Saskatchewan this year, nearly four times the five year average – while 11 of those are currently active.
“[We’re] always looking at our risk, a risk assessment so we are at least at this point in time forecasting a drier than normal summer,” Pritchard added.
On April 24, the province announced that it will be adding four new air tankers to its wildfire fighting fleet.
The first will be delivered in 2025 bringing enhanced fire fighting capability to the SPSA.
“We’re pressurized so we can routinely go high attitude where we can go a lot faster, burn a lot less fuel,” explained Nels Kristensen, an air tanker pilot with Conair. “It’s got a 2,600 gallon tank instead of 2,100 so we’ve taken it a step farther.”
Last season, the province completed the retrofit of six CL-215 fire fighting aircraft with more powerful turbine engines. According to pilot Jeremy Hubka, the upgrades are noticeable.
“Touching down on the water, it happens a little bit quicker with the turbine to begin with more power,” he said.
Fire prevention measures are also a focus. Over 50 fire bans are currently in place, primarily in central Saskatchewan. A public education program is also being rolled out.
“Fifty percent of the fires that we have are started by individuals. That’s when the education comes in,” Minister of Public Safety Paul Merriman explained. “The SPSA is in the schools. We’re working with Prince Albert Grand Council on education.”
The 2023 wildfire season was one of the worst in nearly two decades with close to 500 fires.
This year’s season again is off to a dry start but the province will soon have enhanced equipment and measures in place stay on top of the situation.
NEW These two chemists were friends for decades. A DNA test revealed they were actually cousins
Jim Arner was always interested in genealogy and discovering more about his ancestry. But after submitting his own DNA test, he learned an old work colleague was actually a distant cousin.
Norovirus spreading at 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada
Norovirus is spreading at a 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada, specifically, in Ontario and Alberta, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May
A boycott targeting Loblaw is gaining momentum online, with what could be thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere in May.
U.S. CDC says it's identified 1st documented cases of HIV transmitted through cosmetic needles
Three women diagnosed with HIV after getting 'vampire facial' procedures at an unlicensed medical spa are believed to be the first documented cases of people contracting the virus through a cosmetic procedure using needles.
Tractor-trailers with no one aboard? The future is near for self-driving trucks on U.S. roads
On a three-lane test track along the Monongahela River, an 18-wheel tractor-trailer rounded a curve. No one was on board.
Road closed in Oak Bay, B.C., so elephant seal can cross
Police in Oak Bay, B.C., had to close a stretch of road Sunday to help an elephant seal named Emerson get safely back into the water.
Ontario to ban use of cellphones in school classrooms starting in September
Ontario is introducing a suite of measures that will crack down on cellphone use and vaping in schools.
Deadly six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sparked by road rage incident
One person was killed in a six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Innisfil Friday evening.
Aerial photos show wide devastation left by a deadly tornado in China's Guangzhou
Aerial photos posted by Chinese state media on Sunday showed wide devastation in part of the southern city of Guangzhou after a tornado swept through the day before, killing five people, injuring dozens others and damaging more than 140 buildings.
