Saskatchewan highlights preparations made ahead of wildfire season

Saskatchewan has brought in resources early to prepare for this year’s fire season. A drier than normal summer is forecast with eleven fires currently active.

Reconna aircraft are patrolling to spot the first forest fires of 2024. The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency is pushing early to keep a handle on containment.

“We brought our resources back early so we can help communities deal with drought,” SPSA Marlo Pritchard told CTV News.

A total of 75 fires have already occurred in Saskatchewan this year, nearly four times the five year average – while 11 of those are currently active.

“[We’re] always looking at our risk, a risk assessment so we are at least at this point in time forecasting a drier than normal summer,” Pritchard added.

On April 24, the province announced that it will be adding four new air tankers to its wildfire fighting fleet.

The first will be delivered in 2025 bringing enhanced fire fighting capability to the SPSA.

“We’re pressurized so we can routinely go high attitude where we can go a lot faster, burn a lot less fuel,” explained Nels Kristensen, an air tanker pilot with Conair. “It’s got a 2,600 gallon tank instead of 2,100 so we’ve taken it a step farther.”

Last season, the province completed the retrofit of six CL-215 fire fighting aircraft with more powerful turbine engines. According to pilot Jeremy Hubka, the upgrades are noticeable.

“Touching down on the water, it happens a little bit quicker with the turbine to begin with more power,” he said.

Fire prevention measures are also a focus. Over 50 fire bans are currently in place, primarily in central Saskatchewan. A public education program is also being rolled out.

“Fifty percent of the fires that we have are started by individuals. That’s when the education comes in,” Minister of Public Safety Paul Merriman explained. “The SPSA is in the schools. We’re working with Prince Albert Grand Council on education.”

The 2023 wildfire season was one of the worst in nearly two decades with close to 500 fires.

This year’s season again is off to a dry start but the province will soon have enhanced equipment and measures in place stay on top of the situation.