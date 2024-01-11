Saskatchewan launches new drug alert system

A new drug alert system is launching in Saskatchewan to better coordinate the province’s approach in warning residents of drug toxicity.

Members of the provincial government, municipal leaders, fire officials and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service gathered in Regina on Thursday for the launch.

“The goal of drug alerts is to increase awareness of the dangers of illicit drugs and the presence of other toxic substances that further increase the risk of overdose and death,” Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod said in a news release.

“An important part of our message to people who have yet to walk the path to recovery is that there is hope for recovery, and there is help available through treatment.”

The alerts will be sent out through the province’s Alertable app, and can be received via text or email as well.

Alerts will be issued under a set list of parameters.

They include an increase of residents seen by paramedics or admitted to hospital with an overdose; increases in ICU admissions or deaths due to overdoses over a short period, multiple overdoses in people who use or live in the same area and have used a common substance, overdoses that prove to be difficult to reverse with naloxone, and if concerning substances are in circulation with the potential to cause harm or death.

The new drug alerts will be issued by Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health with information provided by the coroners service, fire services and drug checking sites in both Regina and Saskatoon.

The alert system was launched more than three months after the Government of Saskatchewan pledged $90 million to a multi-year strategy to help address the addictions and homelessness crisis in the province.

The strategy contains funding for additional addiction treatment beds, supportive housing and emergency shelter spaces in both Regina and Saskatoon.

More information on the alert system can be found on the government’s website. Signup information can also be found by texting JOIN to 1-833-35-B-SAFE (352-7233).