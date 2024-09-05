Saskatchewan man auctioning off large collection of antique farming tractors
Through the last five decades, Fillmore, Sask. resident Clyde Hall has managed to collect a massive assortment of antique farming tractors.
He's now ready to part with the collection and has every piece of equipment up for auction.
It’s a hobby that began with his father and was passed down to him.
"He talked about a lot of this old equipment when I was growing up and about using it, fixing it up and all of these things. Of course that got my interest up," Hall said.
Hall has never been interested in the value of the equipment but instead extremely fascinated with the quality.
"They were just a particular piece. I'd like to have it because I just like the way it worked or the way it was built,” he said.
“I lost him [my dad] when I was 26 years old and there were a lot of times, we talked about how we should find one of them particular tractors.”
Many of the pieces in the collection Hall has been able to restore himself.
Hall has about 14 pieces of farming equipment, but there is one in particular that he calls his favourite. A 1919 IHC Mogul 10-20 Tractor.
This green tractor is Hall's favorite of his collection. (AngelaStewart/CTVNews) "This is my favourite, When I was younger the bigger ones were my favourite but now the smaller ones are my favourite,” he explained. “It’s small and easy to get on and off. Easy to start because they’re all hand cranked.”
After years of collecting, Hall made the decision that he will be parting ways with this hobby and collection.
"It gets to be a lot of maintenance. You get to the point where a little bit of work keeps be awful busy and so that's the main reason for disposing of the work," he said.
The 83-year-old is holding an online auction with the highest bidders taking home pieces of his collection.
Once the tractors are gone, Hall says he doesn’t have any plans to start a new hobby, but does plan to keep busy.
"It's doesn't take much to keep me awful busy."
Bidding is open on the pieces of the equipment until Sept. 13. There are 15 different lots, one for each piece of the collection.
As of Sept. 5 bids ranged from around $1,200 for a Reeves & CO steam tractor to over $75,000 for a 1912 Rumely 30-60 Model E Oil pull tractor.
A 1911 110 HP Case Steam Tractor was also at $31,750.
The current bid Thursday morning for Hall's favourite piece of equipment is $10,000.
"Even if you just park it in the weeds, eventually it will become desirable," Hall said of his decision to purchase the old equipment over the years.
Fillmore, Sask. is about 110 kilometres southeast of Regina.
