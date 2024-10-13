Saskatchewan NDP takes aim at healthcare, education issues during Regina event

The Saskatchewan NDP hosted a press conference outside of the Regina General Hospital Sunday – highlighting frustration among both healthcare workers and teachers over the past several years.

"I have coworkers that haven't gotten mileage. They're single moms. They have had to choose between coming to work, and putting gas in their car, or feeding their children,” said Lorelie Schaefer, a continuing care assistant.

"I would like to see [the government] actually listen to us. They never listen to the people doing the jobs."

Saskatchewan NDP candidate for Regina Elphinstone-Centre, Meara Conway, led the conference as she criticized Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe’s "struggle" to retain nurses, often resulting in many healthcare workers being contracted from outside the province.

"Scott Moe doesn't have a plan to recruit and retain nurses. We've seen the extent to which he has relied on contract nursing,” Conway said. “That's been very demoralizing, paying double what we pay our local health care workers, then having to train them. It's only contributing to burnout."

Conway additionally cited Regina's new Urgent Care Centre – which is not yet operating 24/7 due to short staffing.

"The urgent care center. This is a beautiful building, but there was nothing done to make a plan to staff it, to recruit and retain health care workers … We're only going to see further cuts. We're only going to see further chaos in our health care system ... including nurses," she added.

Burnout among healthcare workers has been a prevalent issue in the last several years – with the COVID-19 pandemic being a major contributor.

Schaefer expressed that she, and many of her coworkers, have faced and financial stresses.

"I've been with the health region for 27 [years]. In the last 24 years I've received, or my classification has received, just over a $4 an hour raise,” Schaefer said. “We have staff, within the health region as well, barely making over minimum."

Wrapping up the event, Conway shared her plans, if elected, to redirect these concerns throughout the province.

"We're not here to pit health care workers against each other. What we want to see is a plan, that is going to work," she told reporters.

"So far, Scott Moe has failed to deliver a plan that is working and a plan that is fiscally responsible and a plan that is sustainably staffing. Nurses are literally showing up on his doorstep of the legislature to tell the people of Saskatchewan they cannot guarantee safe care."

The Saskatchewan NDP have pledged $1.1 billion of their $3.65 billion election platform toward recruiting and retaining healthcare workers.

A further $2 billion has been committed towards education. According to the party’s platform, funding would be aimed at addressing staffing and support issues as well as go towards new schools in Regina, Saskatoon, White City and Moose Jaw.

In its recently released platform, the Saskatchewan Party boasted “record high” education funding – with $2.2 billion in operating funding for school divisions previously announced in the 2024/2025 budget.

In its recently released platform, the Saskatchewan Party boasted “record high” education and healthcare funding. The platform highlighted figures from the 2024/2025 budget.

School divisions across the province will receive a total of $2.2 billion in operating funding while $7.6 billion has been allocated for healthcare.