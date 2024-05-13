Saskatchewan Party MLAs barred from Regina Pride parade over school pronoun law

Organizers for Regina's Pride parade have barred legislature members of the governing Saskatchewan Party from participating in the event in June.

Queen City Pride said Monday the ban is a result of Premier Scott Moe's government passing legislation last year that prevents children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.

The province invoked the Charter's notwithstanding clause in tabling the legislation, arguing parents should have a role in decisions their children make at school.

Queen City Pride said it is also not holding a flag-raising ceremony at the legislature for Pride month.

"Based on the actions of this provincial government, we are not allowing them to be part of our celebrations," the organization said in a news release.

"We will not allow them to masquerade as allies and supporters, then put our community in danger for the other eleven months of the year.

"We want to ensure all members of our community, especially the youth that have been targeted recently, feel safe, comfortable and supported while at any of our festival activities."

Some Saskatchewan Party politicians have taken part in Pride parades in Regina and Saskatoon in recent years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.