Saskatchewan Police Memorial Ride to Remember ends in Regina

Members of various police services in Saskatchewan took part in this year’s “Ride to Remember,” an annual bike ride in memory of those lost in the line of duty.

This year’s iteration of the commemorative event began at the headquarters of the Saskatoon Police Service on Sept. 22.

The ride consisted of 447 kilometers according to the Ride to Remember website.

The journey was made by bicycle with stops in Humboldt, Mantiou Lake, Moose Jaw and finally Regina on Sept. 25.

Once the cyclists reached Regina, “The Parade of Officers” started at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum.

The parade then travelled down Albert Street to the Saskatchewan Legislative Building where a wreath laying ceremony took place at 11 a.m.

The federal government established the last Sunday of September as the Canadian Police and Peace Officer Memorial Day in 1998. The day was later established in Saskatchewan in 2003.

The Ride to Remember movement began in Ontario’s Niagara region in 2000, when a group of police officers began a bike ride to Ottawa in order to commemorate their fallen comrades.

The ride only takes place in Saskatchewan and Ontario according to the event’s official website.

2022 marks the seventh running of the Saskatchewan Police Memorial Ride to Remember.

More to come...