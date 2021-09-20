REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 519 new COVID-19 infections and two deaths on Monday.

Of the 519 new COVID-19 cases reported, 407, 78 per cent were unvaccinated, 29, six per cent, were partially vaccinated and 83, 16 per cent, were fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 Case Update September 20, 2021:



Of the 519 new COVID-19 cases today, 407 (78%) unvaccinated, 29 (6%) were partially vaccinated and 83 (16%) were fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/GPZFSrM6HK — Government of Saskatchewan (@SKGov) September 20, 2021

There are 253 people in hospital related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, including 56 patients in intensive care.

A total of 641 Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are 4,672 cases considered active in Saskatchewan as of Monday. Saskatoon leads the province with 1,157 active cases. The north region is seeing the next highest COVID-19 active caseload with 656 in the North West zone and 570 in the North Central zone. Regina currently has 401 active cases.

There were 431 new recoveries reported.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (23), Far North Central (one), Far North East (21), North West (63), North Central (53), North East (20), Saskatoon (136), Central West (10), Central East (33), Regina (54), South West (21), South Central (26) and South East (19) zones and 39 new cases have pending residence details.

The seven-day average for daily new COVID-19 cases is 494, or 41 per 100,000 people.

Health care workers have administered 1,522,709 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 2,623 from Sunday. There are 718,972 residents fully vaccinated.

SASK. LAUNCHES QR CODE FOR VACCINATION RECORDS

Saskatchewan has updated individual COVID-19 vaccination records to include a QR code, giving residents an easier way to verify their vaccine status.

The government announced anyone with a MySaskHealthRecord account is now able to view the new vaccination record.