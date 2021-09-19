REGINA -- Saskatchewan broke three records Sunday as it reported the highest number of daily new cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions to date.

Saskatchewan reported 543 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Sunday. With 439 new cases reported Saturday, the province added 982 new cases in total over the weekend.

There are 249 people in hospital related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, including 55 patients in intensive care.

A total of 639 Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are 4,586 cases considered active in Saskatchewan as of Sunday. Saskatoon leads the province with 1,114 active cases. The north region is seeing the next highest COVID-19 active case load with 670 in the North West zone and 587 in the North Central zone. Regina currently has 378 active cases.

There were 285 new recoveries reported Sunday.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (26), Far North East (15), North West (64), North Central (70), North East (48), Saskatoon (149), Central West (eight), Central East (28), Regina (47), South West (24), South Central (19) and South East (26) zones and 19 new cases have pending residence details.

The seven-day average for daily new COVID-19 cases is 484, or 40.2 per 100,000 people.

Health care workers have administered 1,520,086 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 4,522 from Saturday. There are 717,871 residents fully vaccinated.