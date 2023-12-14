Saskatchewan Roughriders' full 2024 schedule announced

The Riders have announced their full game schedule ahead of the 2024 Canadian Football League (CFL) season.

The 21-week gauntlet will begin with a pre-season matchup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on May 20 – giving Corey Mace his first outing as the Green and White’s head coach.

The Bombers are set to visit Mosaic Stadium twice more during the season, on July 19 and for the 59th Labour Day Classic on Sept. 1.

Saskatchewan will open the season in back to back road games against Edmonton and Hamilton – before hosting the Tiger-Cats for the team’s home opener on June 23.

For the first time since 2019, every team in the league will face each other at least once at home and once on the road.

The Riders’ home schedule will feature four Saturday games – with all of them beginning at 5 p.m.

All playoff games will be hosted on Saturday as well, the Riders noted.

The 2024 Saskatchewan Roughriders' schedule was released on Dec. 14, 2023. (Courtesy: Saskatchewan Roughriders)