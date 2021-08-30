REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders will require proof that attendees at home games are fully vaccinated.

Fans will need to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to attend home games, the club said in a news release Monday. The Riders are targeting Sept. 17 for proof of vaccination requirements to come into effect.

The Riders are scheduled to host three home games after Sept. 17.

“In consultations with local medical health officers this past week, they voiced their support to begin requiring proof of vaccination at Roughrider games,” Craig Reynolds, presidents and CEO of the Riders said. “After speaking with our stakeholders, including the City of Regina - our stadium owner, REAL - our stadium operator, and the CFL, we decided that this is the right decision for our Club and for our fans.”

In the news release, the Riders said the Delta variant has caused concern for the club and its advising public health experts.

Fans who are unable to receive the vaccine for medical or religious reasons may attend with a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48-hours of game time.

“We continue to strongly encourage all of our fans to get fully vaccinated for the safety of themselves and others and to wear masks to our games as an extra layer of protection,” Reynolds said.

In a news release, the Regina Exhibition Association (REAL) said it supports the teams decision.

"We have begun the process of planning and implementing a proof of vaccination or negative COVID test system to support the Riders and all of our tenants should they require it," Tim Reid, CEO of REAL said in a news release. "We recognize that a system that supports the diverse and unique needs of our many tenants will be essential to the sustainability of our business."

The Riders said it is still working on the logistics of accepting proof of vaccination with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

