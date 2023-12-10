Saskatchewan Rush fall in home opener against Knighthawks

The Saskatchewan Rush battled long and hard in their 2023 home opener. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough to come out on top against the Rochester Knighthawks.

Starting off the Saturday night match up at Sasktel Centre, the Rush were quick to the punch, leading 3-2 in the first quarter following goals from Zach Manns, Nathaniel Kozevnikov and Jake Boudreau.

At half, Saskatchewan and Rochester were tied with seven a piece as Boudreau, Clark Walter and Robert Church recorded goals.

In the third quarter, the Rush would fall behind 11-10 despite goals from Manns, Walter and Mike Triolo.

In the final stretch of the match, the Rush would get back on top 14-13 with five minutes to go – but would fail to hold its lead as Rochester closed out the game 16-14.

The Rush would outshoot the Knighthawks 56-50 with the powerplay going 2/4 – while the penalty kill was recorded at 2/6.

Goaltender Frank Scigliano recorded 40 saves overall.

The Rush will head to Las Vegas to take on the Desert Dogs on Dec. 15.