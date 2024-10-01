Saskatchewan's minimum wage rises to $15, remains lowest in Canada

Saskatchewan's minimum wage has risen to $15, effective Oct. 1. However, even with the increase, the province still ranks last nationally.

The $1 bump has tied Saskatchewan with Alberta, which hasn’t seen an increase to its minimum wage since 2018.

Saskatchewan wasn’t the only one with a scheduled increase. Manitoba ($15.80), Prince Edward Island ($16), and Ontario ($17.20) all went ahead with increases of their own.

In 2007, Saskatchewan’s minimum wage was $7.95. The current wage marks an increase of 89 per cent.

Nunavut holds the honour of having the highest minimum wage nationally with $19 while British Columbia leads the provinces with $17.40.

The increase marks the end result of a pledge the Government of Saskatchewan made in May of 2022 – when it stopped using an indexation formula and promised to increase the province’s lowest legal wage to $15 by October of 2024.