Regina

    • Saskatchewan's minimum wage rises to $15, remains lowest in Canada

    Canadian currency can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Canadian currency can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Saskatchewan's minimum wage has risen to $15, effective Oct. 1. However, even with the increase, the province still ranks last nationally.

    The $1 bump has tied Saskatchewan with Alberta, which hasn’t seen an increase to its minimum wage since 2018.

    Saskatchewan wasn’t the only one with a scheduled increase. Manitoba ($15.80), Prince Edward Island ($16), and Ontario ($17.20) all went ahead with increases of their own.

    In 2007, Saskatchewan’s minimum wage was $7.95. The current wage marks an increase of 89 per cent.

    Nunavut holds the honour of having the highest minimum wage nationally with $19 while British Columbia leads the provinces with $17.40.

    The increase marks the end result of a pledge the Government of Saskatchewan made in May of 2022 – when it stopped using an indexation formula and promised to increase the province’s lowest legal wage to $15 by October of 2024.

