Saskatchewan's new sonography program officially kicks off in Yorkton

A new Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program in Saskatchewan has officially opened its doors in Yorkton.

The 28-month program will provide students with the skills to work as ultrasound technicians, including placements within Saskatchewan health care facilities

“Prior to this year, individuals would have to leave the province of Saskatchewan to attain this education,” explained Alison Dubreuil, CEO and president of Suncrest College.

“To be able to contribute to the healthcare workforce in Saskatchewan is something that is important to us here at Suncrest College. We know the value and importance of having education available locally.”

As a result of the high demand for ultrasound tests for patients, the Government of Saskatchewan introduced the program back in February.

According to the province, residents who wanted to be sonographers prior to the program had to complete their training outside of Saskatchewan.

In addition to Saskatchewan’s Ministries of Advanced Education, Immigration and Career Training, the Health Foundation of East Central Saskatchewan fundraised for the program’s equipment costs.

“We raised quite a bit of money in Yorkton and region. We raised about $300,000 doing that, we raised a couple hundred thousand from talking to other foundations around the province who participated in the program with us,” said Ross Fisher, Yorkton’s Health Foundation executive director.

“Of course, hospitals around Saskatchewan are short of ultrasound technicians so this a good program for us here, but also a good program for Saskatchewan generally.”

Currently there are six students enrolled in the program, all of whom are expected to graduate in December of 2026.

"I did actually apply to the provinces outside, but it was never an option for me,” student Zubia Asad explained.

“Because if I moved from the province, my husband has a job here and I have a daughter, so it would mean me moving away from them and being apart from them. [Being] at Suncrest, makes it possible for me to live with my family and pursue my dreams."

Another student, Halle Simard, works as a physician in southeastern Saskatchewan. She told CTV News that having the program locally has allowed her to continue her education while being close to family.

“For my first year I was planning on going to Red River [College] or Saskatchewan. If I didn’t get accepted into either, I probably would’ve applied to either Calgary or Ottawa, but here is definitely my first option,” Simard explained.

“I’m really enjoying my stay here so far in Yorkton.”

Fisher has said that the foundation has been working to increase the number of ultrasound technologists in the area for years.

“We really appreciate everyone who made a contribution to this program because it’s more than a contribution to the program, it’s also an investment into our community,” he said.

“We make a long-term commitment and investment in making sure we have healthcare workers next year, the year after, and in 10 years when we do this kind of a program. It makes our communities more attractive places to live and work and raise a family."

The program will add an additional six seats every year starting next fall.