Saskatchewan's provincial election campaign to officially kick off Oct. 1, premier confirms

Premier Scott Moe has confirmed that the writ will be dropped Tuesday morning – officially kicking off campaigning prior to the provincial election on Oct. 28.

In a post to X Monday evening, Moe announced that he will ask Saskatchewan’s Lieutenant Governor to drop the writ Tuesday morning.

“Tomorrow I will ask the Lieutenant Governor to dissolve the legislature – this will start the campaign for the 2024 provincial election,” Moe said in the video.

“On October 28th, you will have a choice to make.”

Oct. 1 marks the last possible day to call the election – as it allows for a campaigning period of 27 days – the minimum amount required by law.

Moe is set to make an announcement at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at an event in Saskatoon.

