Saskatchewan sexual assault organizations look to libraries months after school ban
Saskatoon mother Tamara Hinz says her two kids have watched the same puppet show that thousands of other Saskatchewan children have seen over the last 17 years.
The "I'm the Boss of Me" presentation for those aged eight to 11 tells the story of three friends, two of whom have been sexually abused. It teaches students why sexual abuse is wrong and that they can go to a trusted adult if hurt.
But a provincial ban meant Hinz's son couldn't see the 20-minute puppet show at school, even though her daughter saw it in class two years ago.
Instead, the family had to drive to a public library across the city to watch it.
"I felt like it was handled quite well when it was done through the schools. Information was sent home ahead of time, we knew that this was coming, there were invitations to ask questions if people had concerns ahead of time," Hinz said in a recent interview.
"(By making families drive to the library), I feel it's putting up unnecessary hoops and barriers to some really critical information that's designed to prevent the sexual abuse of children."
The puppet show, presented by the Saskatoon Sexual Assault and Information Centre, has been part of schools in the city and surrounding area since 2007.
The organization says it has reached 41,000 kids since then.
Last year, the Saskatchewan Party government barred third-party organizations from presenting sexual education in schools in a move that's intended to have parents more involved in classrooms.
The result is that organizations that deal with sexual assault must pivot on how they spread the word and assist teachers.
Many are now going to libraries but admit the result is they are reaching fewer children.
In North Battleford, the executive director of the Battlefords and Area Sexual Assault Centre said she, too, has turned to partnering with the library.
"Unfortunately, the reality is those parents who are bringing their kids are parents who support our organization and believe in this information," said Amber Stewart.
"The kids who really need it, those parents aren't bringing those kids."
Since the ban, she said, more teachers have reached out asking her to do one-on-one counselling with students.
"We only have one counsellor, so we don't have the capacity. We then had to implement a wait-list because of the demand," she said.
Critics of the ban have noted Saskatchewan has the highest rate of interpersonal violence and sexual assault.
The province has the second-highest adolescent pregnancy rate and sees more cases of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections when compared to the rest of Canada.
Lisa Miller, executive director at the Regina Sexual Assault Centre, said it's critical youth learn about abuse so they can identify unsafe behaviour and know where to go for help.
She said some teachers have found it challenging to teach the subject, as some of them may have personal histories with sexual abuse.
"I don't know how I can stress enough to people and to the government that it's silly to say that children are going to receive this information at home," she said.
"Children who are being abused are not receiving abuse prevention education at home."
A Saskatchewan government spokesperson said in a statement Friday the directive is temporary and continues to be reviewed.
Planned Parenthood was the first organization Saskatchewan had suspended after an instructor inadvertently mixed a card set with other pamphlets and left the set on a side table during a Grade 9 sexual health class. The card set included graphic, sexual words beginning with each letter of the alphabet.
All other outside organizations that teach sexual health were banned months later.
Julian Wotherspoon, executive director at Planned Parenthood Regina, said she has continued to offer programming and is looking for ways to assist teachers.
"We've really focused on how we can build educators' comfort with the subject matter, how we can build their facilitation skills to address tough subjects or silly questions so they don't feel like they need to bring in a third party," she said.
Saskatchewan has required schools to inform parents about sexual education and provide them with an opportunity to opt their children out of lessons.
It also introduced measures preventing children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent, which later became law after the government invoked the notwithstanding clause.
Wotherspoon said changes to such policies speak to a larger movement that wants to limit sexual health education.
"I don't want people advocating for better sexual education to lose sight of the fact it's not just about sex ed and never has been," she said.
"There's a move to remove the autonomy of youth and their access to health information that is accurate and evidence-based."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2024.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Booms and sirens in Israel after Iran launches over 200 missiles and drones in unprecedented attack
Booms and air raid sirens sounded across Israel early Sunday after Iran launched hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles in an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East closer to a regionwide war.
How does Israel's multilayered air-defence system work?
Here's a closer look at Israel's multilayered air-defence system.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemns Iran's attacks on Israel
Canada 'unequivocally condemns' Iran's attacks on Israel, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday evening as tensions boiled over between the two countries and pushed the Middle East closer to a region-wide war.
Police in Australia identify the Sydney stabbing attacker who killed 6 people
Police have identified the assailant who stabbed six people to death at a busy Sydney shopping centre before he was fatally shot by a police officer.
Hundreds of Israeli settlers attack Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank after missing Israeli boy found dead
Hundreds of Israeli settlers surrounded Palestinian villages and attacked residents across the occupied West Bank, eyewitnesses told CNN, after an Israeli boy who had gone missing from a settlement was found dead.
These wild animals are increasingly becoming a problem for humans in Canada
Wildlife professionals say a growing number of animals are making their homes in cities and towns across Canada, which is causing problems for humans.
The 1968 killing of a milkman who was a WWII veteran has been solved 56 years later
Fifty-six years after a Florida milkman failed to return home after his rounds, his homicide has been solved, closing the oldest cold case in Indian River County Sheriff’s Office history.
A group of excited owners moved into brand new homes in a bustling Oakville suburb. Then construction ramped up.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
B.C. property owner ordered to pay for removal of 'allegedly bad fence'
A Kootenay property owner has been ordered to pay the costs associated with tearing down his fence, which a B.C. Supreme Court judge found had caused an “actionable interference” with his neighbours’ easement rights.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Weldon Playground Project gets support from James Smith Cree Nation
A project to build a new playground in Weldon has received support from a neighbouring First Nation.
-
Dalmeny hosts Jarome Iginla for honorary practice
The community of Dalmeny, located just north of Saskatoon, was buzzing with excitement on Saturday as they hosted the Practice with a Pro event at the Dalmeny Arena.
-
Sask. woman wins life-changing $1.25M Jackpot
The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) is raising a glass to Karrie Kkailther of Fond du Lac, the lucky winner of a staggering $1,254,350.87 jackpot on the Vault Breaker VLT game.
Winnipeg
-
Serious assault on Winnipeg’s Main Street prompts police investigation
Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing on Main Street Saturday morning.
-
‘Something everybody in Manitoba should see’: Historical maps on display at Archives of Manitoba
Hundreds of history buffs made their way through the Archives of Manitoba Friday and Saturday for the organization’s open house that featured an array of historical maps.
-
Manitoba man in need of medical care found: RCMP
A man in need of medical care who went missing Friday has been safely located after he was last seen at a Manitoba hospital.
Edmonton
-
Arrest made in connection to kidnapping of Saddle Lake woman Sunday
A 37-year-old man has been arrested six days after he allegedly abducted a woman on Saddle Lake Cree Nation.
-
Booms and sirens in Israel after Iran launches over 200 missiles and drones in unprecedented attack
Booms and air raid sirens sounded across Israel early Sunday after Iran launched hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles in an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East closer to a regionwide war.
-
'They are saving lives': Local students team up to build homes for animals in need
Local high school students armed themselves with power tools Saturday to help pets in need.
Calgary
-
5 Calgary-born hockey player help take University of Denver Pioneers to NCAA national championships
Five Calgary-born hockey players have helped the University of Denver win the 2024 Division 1 Men's Ice Hockey Championship.
-
Grad Town shopping experience helps graduates look their best on grad night
Saturday, at Trellis Renfrew, located at 731 13 Ave NE, graduates were invited to explore a wide selection of fine clothing, including dresses, suits, skirts, blazers, blouses, ties, pants, tees, purses, sunglasses, heels, sneakers, and more.
-
Arizona Coyotes players informed team is expected to move to Salt Lake City, AP source says
Arizona Coyotes players have been informed the NHL club is expected to relocate to Salt Lake City, a person with knowledge of the meeting said Friday night.
Lethbridge
-
Phillips calls for funding to be reinstated to Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to reinstate funding for the Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network.
-
Southern Alberta could be alive with the sound of rattlesnakes this weekend: expert
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
-
Lethbridge police team up with campaign to urge drivers to slow down
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
Toronto
-
A group of excited owners moved into brand new homes in a bustling Oakville suburb. Then construction ramped up.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
-
Air Canada flight from Toronto to Tel Aviv cancelled due to 'current developments in the region'
Air Canada cancelled Saturday's flight from Toronto to Tel Aviv "in response to current developments in the region," the airline said.
-
Varsho has grand slam as Blue Jays hold off Rockies 5-3 in Rodriguez's MLB debut
Daulton Varsho had a grand slam in the first inning as the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating suspicious death of boy, 16, in Centretown
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a suspicious death of a 16-year-old boy that happened Friday evening in Centretown.
-
Ottawa city councillor exploring the idea of car-free streets
Following the news that Montreal is making 11 of its streets car-free this summer, an Ottawa city councillor has shown interest at bringing the idea to this region.
-
Embrun couple launch online business helping those with special needs
A family-run business out of Embrun is tackling the challenges faced by those with autism and special needs, launching an online store with the goal of creating a sense of community.
Montreal
-
Booms and sirens in Israel after Iran launches over 200 missiles and drones in unprecedented attack
Booms and air raid sirens sounded across Israel early Sunday after Iran launched hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles in an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East closer to a regionwide war.
-
CTV News Montreal for 6 p.m. for Saturday, April 13, 2024
Watch the full broadcast of CTV News Montreal at Six for Saturday, April 13, 2024 with anchor Matt Gilmour.
-
Quebec nurses reject the agreement in principle with the government
Nurses represented by the FIQ have rejected the agreement in principle reached between their union and the Quebec government to renew their collective agreements.
Vancouver
-
Thousands enjoy 45th annual Vaisakhi parade in Vancouver
Thousands gathered in South Vancouver Saturday to take part in the city's 45th annual Vaisakhi parade and festival.
-
24-year-old man killed in South Vancouver, police say
Police say they are investigating a Friday night homicide in Vancouver’s Sunset neighbourhood.
-
B.C. property owner ordered to pay for removal of 'allegedly bad fence'
A Kootenay property owner has been ordered to pay the costs associated with tearing down his fence, which a B.C. Supreme Court judge found had caused an “actionable interference” with his neighbours’ easement rights.
Vancouver Island
-
Police warn of cougar sighting in Saanich backyard
Police in Saanich have issued a warning after a resident reported a cougar sighting in their backyard Saturday morning.
-
B.C. rescue team regroups after little orca thwarts capture in remote lagoon
A second attempt to rescue an orphaned killer whale calf stranded in a remote British Columbia lagoon will not take place on Saturday after an initial effort to capture the young orca failed a day earlier.
-
Beware of Taylor Swift ticket resale scam, Vancouver Island Mounties warn
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
London
-
OPP issue safety warning in response to dog attack in Oneida Nation of The Thames First Nation
Middlesex OPP are warning residents to be careful after they learned a person sustained serious injuries from an attack by dogs.
-
'We see a lot of gruesome stuff': 5K run helps first responder mental health initiatives
As part of the goal to look after the wellbeing of first responders, the first annual Marathons for Mental Health 5k run was created.
-
ICYMI
ICYMI CTV News London’s top stories from this past week
In case you missed them, CTV News London is sharing all the top stories from this past week.
Kitchener
-
Neuron e-scooters return to Waterloo Region for second season
Those orange e-scooters are popping up across Waterloo Region once again.
-
Naloxone not just life-saving, it's cost-effective, UW study finds
Amid a worsening toxic drug crisis, increasing the availability of naloxone nasal spray across the country will save lives, a new study from University of Waterloo has found.
-
Waterloo Region magic mushroom stores reopen shortly after police raid once again
FunGuyz has once again reopened after a raid from the police.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town declares emergency due to flooding
After declaring a state of emergency Friday afternoon as Murdoch Creek spilled over its banks, municipal officials in Kirkland Lake, Ont., say the situation has 'significantly improved.'
-
Tips for saving on travel, groceries and dining out
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
-
Northern Ont. man fined $25K for illegally building road on Crown land
A Sturgeon Falls man has been fined a total of $25,000 for trying to build a road across Crown land to access a piece of private property.
Atlantic
-
'History was made here': Remembering the Moose River Gold Mine rescue in Nova Scotia
It's been nearly 90 years since three men were rescued from a gold mine in Nova Scotia, and an event will remember the rescue efforts.
-
Former Canadian Men’s National Team captain, Atiba Hutchinson, reflects on soccer career during visit to Halifax
The former captain of the Canadian Men’s National Soccer Team, Atiba Hutchinson, recently visited Halifax, and reflected on a successful career on the pitch.
-
Dogs of all shapes and sizes come to Moncton for 6th annual Fast Fox Race
The 6th annual Fast Fox Race took over Moncton’s Mapleton Park on Saturday morning bringing in athletes of all shapes and sizes
N.L.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.