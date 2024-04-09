REGINA
    Saskatchewan still holds longest wait times in Canada for knee, hip replacements

    Despite the provincial government’s ongoing efforts to improve surgical capacity – Saskatchewan still held the longest wait times for knee and hip replacements in Canada last year.

    With a median wait time of 318 days for knee replacements and 232 days for hip replacements – Saskatchewan is ranked as last in both lists, according to data compiled by the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI).

    The national average for the two procedures sat at 161 and 131 days respectively.

    According to the data, just 44 per cent of hip replacements and 31 per cent of knee replacements were completed within the benchmark waiting period of 26 weeks (182 days).

    The data cited by the CIHI was compiled from April 1 to Sept. 30, 2023.

    Prince Edward Island is the next worst off – with residents in that province waiting 286 days for knee replacements and 231 days for hip replacements.

    In March of 2023, the provincial government committed to pay $6 million to private provider Canadian Surgical Solutions to perform knee and hip replacements in Calgary, Alta.

    The province followed through with a similar plan to address waitlist concerns for mammograms in late November.

    This is not the first time Saskatchewan has been ranked at the bottom of the country for waitlists.

    Residents in the province waited 467 days for knee replacements and 309 days for hip replacements in 2022.

    --More details to come…

