Saskatchewan to increase oil production, establishes energy innovation hub in Regina

The provincial government is moving forward with plans to significantly increase oil production in the Saskatchewan. This decision includes funding a new energy innovation hub in Regina.

The Prairie Technology Research Centre (PRTC) at the University of Regina has long been a leader in petroleum industry research. Now, its receiving $1.5 million in funding to the PTRC for creation of an Energy Innovation Hub.

“The equipment has been refurbished, upgraded. It’s going to allow us to do some new things here at PTRC that we weren’t able to do before,” explained Jeremy Harrison, minister in charge of Innovation Saskatchewan.

“Working with our industry partners with the ultimate objective of actually having more oil that is produced here in the province of Saskatchewan.”

Saskatchewan currently produces about 480,000 barrels of oil a day. The province is looking to increase that by about 25 per cent.

“We have a target of 600,000 barrels of oil production here in Saskatchewan in our growth plan,” Harrison explained. “We are intent on hitting that despite the federal government being incredibly unhelpful in that regard.”

The research will go beyond oil and gas.

“We are looking at all the other energy,” PRTC CEO Ranjith Narayanasamy explained. “For example, we are working on the geothermal feasibility study for the City of Regina aquatic centre, the geothermal facility.”

Other sectors interested in reducing emissions will also become involved – including fertilizer giant Mosaic.

“In the production of potash, a lot of energy is used and you know our goal is to eventually be carbon free and PTRC is a fantastic partner to help us understand new technologies, especially in the areas of carbon capture,” Vice President of Potash Lawrence Berthelet told CTV News.

Initially, the work of the Energy Innovation Hub will be funded by the province but talks are taking place toward also bringing the federal government on board as a partner.