Saskatchewan treated to intense display of northern lights

Those in Saskatchewan gazing at the stars Monday night were treated to a brilliant display of northern lights – as a solar storm continues to bear down on the northern hemisphere.

From Meadow Lake to Ogema – space enthusiasts recorded myriads of colours dancing in the skies.

The Aurora Borealis as seen in Regina. (Submitted)

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported geomagnetic storm watches on Oct. 3 in the lead up to a pair of coronal mass ejections (CME).

CMEs and solar flares are extremely large explosions on the sun’s photosphere. They occur near sunspots, at the dividing line between areas of oppositely directed magnetic fields.

Plasma interacts with the magnetic field, which sends a burst of plasma up and away from the sun in the form of a flare. Solar flares emit x-rays and magnetic fields which bombard Earth in the form of geomagnetic storms.

The stronger the storms, the more visible and more widespread the Aurora Borealis can be.

These storms are rated from G5 (Extreme) to G1 (Minor).

G5 storms, which have the ability to cause widespread power grid issues, also can result in the northern lights being visible as far south as Florida and southern Texas.

The forecast for Oct. 6 – 7 was for G2 or moderate solar storms.

The northern lights spotted near Wynyard, Sask. on Oct. 7, 2024. (Courtesy: Sherri Grant)

Northern lights seen near Echo Lake on Oct. 7, 2024. (Courtesy: Don Drever)

The Aurora Borealis as seen in Regina on Oct. 7, 2024. (Submitted)

The Aurora Borealis as seen in Regina on Oct. 7, 2024. (Courtesy: Daelyn Rae Praski)

The Aurora Borealis in Regina as seen the night of Oct. 7, 2024. (Submitted)

This year has seen an influx of sunspots due to the 11-year solar cycle. According to NOAA, solar activity is expected to peak through 2025 and 2026.

NOAA’s storm watches have been extended through Oct. 8. This time with a warning of G3 (Strong).