Saskatchewan United Party makes pitch to slash PST on second day of campaigning

Saskatchewan's general election campaign moved into its second day Wednesday, with the two main parties shying away from touching the provincial sales tax while an upstart conservative party promises to slash it in half.

Jon Hromek, leader of the Saskatchewan United Party, told reporters at his campaign kickoff in Regina he would cut the provincial sales tax to three per cent from six per cent and also end the provincial gasoline tax.

He said he would pay for both tax cuts, estimated to cost $2 billion, by undertaking a potash royalty review that could result in more money flowing into provincial coffers.

He said he would also audit the province's finances to find savings, calling the spending of Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party government wasteful.

"I guarantee (potash companies) won't be in love with the plan," Hromek said, adding residents deserve a fair share.

Voters are to go to the polls on Oct. 28.

Carla Beck's NDP has declined doing a potash royalty review and Moe has been mum on the issue.

The Saskatchewan United Party had one member in the legislature before it dissolved. Nadine Wilson resigned from the Saskatchewan Party caucus in 2021 after she misrepresented her vaccination status.

Hromek's party has proposed letting the private sector get more involved in health care. It also wants to give parents the option to not allow their children to learn about sexuality or certain social issues, such gender identity, in school.

Hromek won second place behind the Saskatchewan Party in a rural byelection last year after campaigning on parental rights issues. Moe, as premier, then passed a law using the notwithstanding clause to require parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school.

Hromek said he's looking to appeal to conservative voters.

"This is no longer the Sask. Party of (former Premier) Brad Wall," he said.

"Scott Moe and the Sask. Party would like to make you think this election is about the Saskatchewan NDP and (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau. In reality, this election is 100 per cent about the Sask. Party government and their record."

Political experts say they are unsure whether Hromek's party threatens the Saskatchewan Party, as polls suggest Moe has strong support in rural areas .

Saskatchewan's 61-seat legislature requires a party to win 31 seats to form a majority government. There are 31 rural seats and 30 urban ones.

Hromek said he plans to run up to 35 candidates with a target to win at least two seats.

"Of course we want to win as many as we can," he said.

Moe has warned of vote splitting, saying only two parties have the prospect of forming government: the Saskatchewan Party and the NDP.

A statement from the Saskatchewan Party said halving the provincial sales tax would remove $1.6 billion a year from government coffers.

It said Moe's promise to provide broad-based personal income tax relief is the only way to ensure residents see savings, as corporations and visitors also pay sales tax. The plan promises a family of four savings of more than $3,400 over four years.

"Reducing the PST to three per cent is not an affordable commitment at this time," the statement said.

Trent Wotherspoon, an NDP candidate, said cutting the provincial sales tax in half is not fiscally sound.

His party, led by Carla Beck, has instead proposed suspending the gas tax for six months, along with removing the PST from children's clothes and ready-to-eat grocery items.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.