Saskatchewan won't impose more COVID-19 measures: Premier Scott Moe

REGINA -

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he will not bring in additional COVID-19 measures because it ultimately takes away people's personal freedoms.

Moe made the comment while delivering a state of the province address in Saskatoon to members of the city's chamber of commerce.

He says COVID-19 vaccines are widely available, so his Saskatchewan Party government will not impose lockdowns or restrictions that could lead to business closures.

Some medical experts and the Canadian Medical Association have been calling for restrictions on gathering sizes as hospitals continue to admit a high number of COVID-19 patients.

Data from the Saskatchewan Health Authority for this month shows Saskatchewan has had the most residents in intensive care units per capita than any other province at any point in the pandemic.

Last week, the province's chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, said COVID-19 vaccines are not enough to stop Saskatchewan's fourth wave.