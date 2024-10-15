SaskEnergy warning customers of email scam

Saskatchewan’s crown corporation for natural gas distribution is asking customers to beware of an email scam making the rounds.

According to SaskEnergy, the scam consists of an email requesting that customers update their account information online.

This is not proper procedure, according to the Crown.

"For questions about your bill or your account, go directly to the SaskEnergy app or saskenergy.com," the warning read.

Residents unsure whether a text, email or call has actually come from SaskEnergy are asked to call its customer support line at 1-888-567-8899.