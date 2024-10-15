REGINA
Regina

    • SaskEnergy warning customers of email scam

    Share

    Saskatchewan’s crown corporation for natural gas distribution is asking customers to beware of an email scam making the rounds.

    According to SaskEnergy, the scam consists of an email requesting that customers update their account information online.

    This is not proper procedure, according to the Crown.

    "For questions about your bill or your account, go directly to the SaskEnergy app or saskenergy.com," the warning read.

    Residents unsure whether a text, email or call has actually come from SaskEnergy are asked to call its customer support line at 1-888-567-8899.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News