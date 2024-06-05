SaskPower reporting multiple outages as wind hammers parts of province

Numerous unplanned power outages are keeping SaskPower crews busy Wednesday in Regina and other parts of southern Saskatchewan.

According to SaskPower’s outage map, as of 2:15 Wednesday afternoon there were at least nine outages that were not scheduled or related to planned maintenance. That included the entire city of Weyburn.

SaskPower said the outage affecting Weyburn was due to damage done to infrastructure by trees and estimated repairs would be completed by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews determine the cause of the outages once they arrive on the site where repairs are needed, according to SaskPower. However, wind warnings had been in effect for Regina and other parts of southern Saskatchewan for much of the day Wednesday.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), gusts in excess of 90 kilometres per hour were expected to continue into Wednesday evening before diminishing.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Motorists, especially in high profile vehicles, may expect hazardous driving conditions on highways subject to strong cross winds,” ECCC said on its website.

SaskPower’s outage map can be seen here, while current watches and warnings can be read here.