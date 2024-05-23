SaskTel service restored after outage south of Regina caused by damaged fibre cable

SaskTel service has been restored in communities south of Regina after a brief outage cause by damaged fibre cable.

Customers in and around the communities of Avonlea, Gray, Lang, Milestone, Rouleau, and Wilcox were experiencing issues with internet, wireless and landline services, SaskTel said Thursday afternoon.

“SaskTel would like to apologize for any inconvenience this outage may cause for customers and thank them for their patience while we work to restore services as quickly as possible,” a news release said.

SaskTel said in the event of an emergency, residents in and around the affected communities will need to physically contact their nearest emergency services for assistance.