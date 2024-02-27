Scammers are calling and telling Moose Jaw residents they've won STARS Lottery prizes
Moose Jaw police say scammers are calling residents in the city and telling them they have won prizes from the Stars Air Ambulance Lottery.
According to a Moose Jaw police news release, the scammers claim to represent Stars Air Ambulance and tell people they have won new vehicles, along with cash prizes ranging from $30,000 to $350,000.
“The fraudster will attempt to manipulate people by falsely claiming they have won an extravagant prize and ask them to send payment in order to claim their prize,” the release said.
Moose Jaw police said a person will never be asked to send money to claim a prize.
“If you are being asked to send a cheque, money order, or payment of any kind to claim your lottery prize, it is a scam,” Moose Jaw police said in the release.
Moose Jaw police also said a “Grandparent Scam” where a caller pretends to be a grandchild in need is also circulating the city.
According to the release, a caller will indicate they need money and that a lawyer will contact the person who answered the phone.
“Once information is obtained from the initial call a second call is placed to the “victim” from someone impersonating a lawyer. The “victim” is instructed to withdraw a large amount of money and await further directions,” Moose Jaw police said.
Moose Jaw police said, it, lawyers, judges or jails do not call people personally to request money.
“Also, if the caller is requesting payment via gift cards or Bitcoin, it’s a scam,” Moose Jaw police added.
People who believe they have fallen victim to a scam are asked to call their local police force or Crime Stoppers. More information on fraud attempts can also be read on the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre’s website.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Five things to know about Canada's proposed law to guard against online harms
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has tabled its long-awaited legislation to better protect Canadians, and particularly youth, against online harms. Here are five things Bill C-63 proposes to do.
Prince William pulls out of memorial service for his godfather because of 'personal matter'
Kensington Palace says Prince William has pulled out of attending a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, because of a personal matter.
Paparazzo accuses Taylor Swift's dad of punching him in the face on Sydney waterfront
A photographer told police he was punched in the face by Taylor Swift's father on the Sydney waterfront on Tuesday, hours after the pop star's Australian tour ended.
Gas mixed with windshield washer fluid causes vehicles to break down: fuel analysis company
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
Thunderstorms, freezing rain and snow bring mix of messy weather across Canada
From thunderstorms to freezing rain to heavy snow, Canadians are experiencing a mix of messy winter weather this week.
Peek inside Seth Rogen's $2.3M penthouse up for sale in Vancouver
A penthouse belonging to one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown celebrities has been put up for sale, allowing the public a rare peek inside.
Norway's King Harald in hospital in Malaysia for an infection
Norway's King Harald has been hospitalized in Malaysia for an infection, the Norwegian royal household said in a statement on Tuesday.
Tourists have returned to North Korea for the first time since the pandemic. Here's what they saw
Many Russian tourists have found themselves locked out of tourism destinations. But North Korea — as a key Russian ally — offered a rare opportunity to travel.
Boundaries, communication are key for parents running the Bank of Mom and Dad
In a world of sky-high home prices and rising cost of living, many parents are inclined to financially help their adult children. But experts say parents need to lay out clear guidelines before their children tap the Bank of Mom and Dad to ensure they don't put their own retirements on the line.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan father who killed toddler sentenced to 16 years
A judge has sentenced a Saskatchewan father to 16 years for manslaughter in the beating death of his toddler.
-
'There is no body': Greg Fertuck makes final arguments in murder trial, Crown argues finances motivated killing
A man representing himself in his own murder trial attempted to clear his name, while the Crown argued he was financially motivated to kill his spouse.
-
Legal challenge against Sask. pronoun policy halted, government to file appeal
Arguments surrounding the constitutional challenge against Saskatchewan’s pronoun policy have been halted – due to an impending appeal from the provincial government.
Winnipeg
-
Extreme weather, poor driving conditions force school closures around Manitoba
A number of schools across Manitoba are closed on Tuesday as the mild weather comes to an end and a blast of winter weather arrives.
-
'Terrifying': Daycares discovering needles, weapons in Central Park
Inner city daycares that don't have their own outdoor space, rely on Winnipeg’s Central Park, so children can get out and play, but there are real risks in the park.
-
Person in unstable condition after house fire during police incident
The public was being asked to avoid part of St. Vital due to an ongoing police operation.
Calgary
-
'Just devastating': Over-capacity schools creating problems for Calgary families
Parents in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood are speaking out after being told their kids couldn’t attend a nearby school.
-
Public invited to discuss future of Calgary's Grand Theatre
With a historic Calgary theatre facing possible closure, members of the city's arts community have scheduled a meeting to discuss the path forward for the facility.
-
CAPP projects slight increase in Canadian oil and gas capital spending in 2024
The industry group representing Canada's oil and gas producers says capital investment in the sector will edge slightly higher in 2024.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Lengthy cold spell settles in
The cold air is sticking around right through the coming weekend.
-
Draisaitl, Bouchard help Oilers beat Kings 4-2 to snap three-game skid
Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Monday night to snap a three-game skid.
-
Fort Sask. woman tragically killed in police incident well-known community pillar
The woman who was killed in a police pursuit that resulted in a crash on Saturday has been identified as Kassandra Gartner of Fort Saskatchewan.
Toronto
-
2 dead after shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood
Two men are dead following a double shooting in the city’s Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning, Toronto police confirm.
-
Toronto's new single-use and takeaway item bylaw comes into effect on Friday
Getting take-out in Toronto is about to look slightly different as the city’s new single-use and takeaway item bylaw comes into effect later this week.
-
Will Toronto break temperature records Tuesday?
Toronto residents should prepare for a wet and mild Tuesday, with temperatures nearing a record daily high.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's photo radar and red light cameras issue 143 tickets to OC Transpo drivers in 2023
New statistics, obtained by CTV News Ottawa through an Access to Information Request, shows OC Transpo drivers received 87 speeding tickets from automated speed enforcement cameras and 56 tickets through the red light camera program in 2023.
-
Unions to mark 8th anniversary of disastrous Phoenix Pay System
Unions that represent federal public servants will be hold a news conference today to mark the eighth anniversary of the launch of the Phoenix Pay System, which has caused significant problems for federal workers and the government.
-
Man treated for 'multiple gunshot wounds' following shooting in Ottawa's east end
Ottawa police and paramedics responded to a shooting in the area of Beauparc Private in Ottawa's east end around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s minimum wage is going up on June 1
B.C. will be increasing its minimum wage on June 1, the province announced Monday.
-
Peek inside Seth Rogen's $2.3M penthouse up for sale in Vancouver
A penthouse belonging to one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown celebrities has been put up for sale, allowing the public a rare peek inside.
-
Multiple vehicle incidents force hours-long closure of Coquihalla Highway
Drivers who wanted to take the Coquihalla Highway Monday evening were forced to plan another route as multiple vehicle incidents led to closures in both directions.
Montreal
-
Strep throat bug also causes flesh-eating disease, but why is a 'random game': Montreal doctor
An infectious disease physician says that when someone is infected with group A streptococcus bacteria, it's 'kind of a random game' what comes next.
-
Former Ontario police officer pleads guilty to sextorting a minor
A former police officer from Ontario has pleaded guilty to extortion and criminal harassment in relation to a sextortion case against a 17-year-old girl.
-
Montreal couple redefining how parents buy and sell used toys
A couple in Griffintown is revamping how parents buy and sell their used toys online.
Vancouver Island
-
'It was sickening': Victim's relative disgusted by Robert Pickton T-shirt sold by comedy group
The first time Lorelei Williams saw a T-shirt being sold by the Canadian comedy group Danger Cats, which depicts a grinning cartoon Robert Pickton and the caption 'Over 50 Flavours of Hookery Smoked Bacon,' she couldn’t believe her eyes.
-
Opposition pushing B.C. government for tax breaks at the pump
The Opposition hammered the provincial government Monday about affordability, pressing it to eliminate or reduce provincial fuel taxes — like other provinces, for example Manitoba — have done a measure not present in last weeks budget.
-
Peek inside Seth Rogen's $2.3M penthouse up for sale in Vancouver
A penthouse belonging to one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown celebrities has been put up for sale, allowing the public a rare peek inside.
Atlantic
-
Indigenous leader in Nova Scotia accusing radiologists of conducting secret tests
The Mi'kmaq chief of a Nova Scotia First Nation has filed a lawsuit against two Halifax radiologists alleging they conducted medical tests on her and other members of the Pictou Landing First Nation without their consent.
-
Missing woman, child last seen in Sheet Harbour area: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman and child last seen in the Sheet Harbour area.
-
Special weather statements issued in parts of N.S., N.B.
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements across most of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick ahead of a mid-week storm.
Northern Ontario
-
Gas mixed with windshield washer fluid causes vehicles to break down: fuel analysis company
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
-
One person rescued from downtown Sudbury fire
Greater Sudbury firefighters were on the scene early Monday evening after a fire broke out at St. Andrew's Place on Larch Street downtown.
-
Sudbury mom shares concerns after daughter's health card invalid at ER
A mother from Greater Sudbury is sharing her story about a recent experience at the emergency department at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.
Kitchener
-
Gas mixed with windshield washer fluid causes vehicles to break down: fuel analysis company
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
-
Police describe the chaos as a Woolwich demonstration turned violent
Chaos broke out between members of the Eritrean community on Saturday night. Police are now sharing new details about the violent conflict.
-
Man wearing ski mask and waving water gun outside bank arrested: GPS
Guelph police have arrested a man who they say was wearing a ski mask and waving a water gun outside a downtown bank.