Search and rescue teams across Saskatchewan take part in weekend exercise

A multi-jurisdictional exercise brought search and rescue teams from across the province together to simulate real life disasters and practice communication skills this weekend at Good Spirit Lake.

"You learn everyone’s strengths and weaknesses. As well, if we are on an actual field search, you know your teammates,” said Dustin Brears, chair of the Multi-jurisdictional Search Exercise.

RCMP, local fire stations, Saskatchewan Public Safety, Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers (SARSAV) and Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) worked together on several different scenarios.

The mobile command centre was located at the base camp, which was the heart of the operation. All communication flowed through the centre and was where teams received instruction and reported their findings.

In one case, teams looked for a pylon, which signaled there was damage within a 200 metre radius.

One team came across a scout’s camp with nine casualties.

14-year-old Sarah Latimer had a pretend back injury and a black eye.

“It’s reassuring that if you were actually in an emergency, that there would be lots of people to help you and make sure you’re okay,” she said.

Another team had to deliver a baby in the field.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan Public Safety searched the water in an inflatable boat. The team came across one “body” in the water.

The Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) was an eye in the sky.

"From the ground, you look up, you can see an airplane. From the airplane looking down, it can be quite difficult. That's where the training comes into effect, with the targeted search patterns to know what to look for, how to look for it," said Greg Ottenbreit, member of CASARA.

The team looked for anything out of the ordinary and searched common routes. The more information the better, so the key was to be descriptive and communicate. Members pointed out anything that grabbed their attention and confirmed it with the others in the plane.

Coordinates were then reported back to the command centre, where it deployed a ground team to get a closer look.

Each team had a unique skill that was utilized with communication and teamwork.