Search warrant sees increased police presence in Assiniboia: RCMP

    An increased police presence in Assiniboia is due to the execution of a search warrant, Saskatchewan RCMP say.

    In a news release Monday evening, Saskatchewan RCMP notified the public that officers from both Coronach and Assiniboia RCMP would be executing a search warrant at a home on Leeville Drive in Assiniboia.

    “Updates on this investigation will be provided as soon as we are able to,” the news release.

    RCMP said it will notify the public if “an increased risk to public safety is identified.”

    Assiniboia is located approximately 177 kilometers southwest.

