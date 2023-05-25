Second person charged with murder in Regina trailer court homicide

A second person has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of 40-year-old T.J. Tanner, also known as Summer, in a Regina trailer court this past weekend.

According to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release, 31-year-old Vanessa Lynn Okemaysim has been charged with second-degree murder and failing to comply with a probation order.

On Wednesday RPS announced that 29-year-old Joshua Christopher Stone had been charged with second-degree murder and made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Regina police were sent to a home in the Glen Elm Trailer Court just before 1 p.m. on Saturday for the report of an injured person.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after EMS arrived on the scene.

Okemaysim will make her first court appearance on Thursday, RPS said.

The death is Regina’s third homicide of 2023.