Security footage shows arson attempt at Regina church

    Surveillance footage shows a suspect attempting to burn down a church in downtown Regina earlier this week.

    James Hentges, the pastor of Regina’s Blessed Sacrament Parish, shared footage of the Feb. 9 incident to social media on Saturday.

    The 48-second long video shows a masked individual pour the contents of a jerry can near the office entrance of the church – located on 2049 Scarth St. in Regina’s downtown.

    After several failed attempts, the suspect eventually lights the contents of the can, leading to flames quickly enveloping the entranceway.

    The video ends as the suspect leaps away from the fire and flees the scene on foot.

    In his social media post, Pastor Hentges asked anyone who has information surrounding the incident to contact either Regina police or Crime Stoppers.

    According to the church’s website. Sunday’s mass was cancelled due to the fire and its associated cleanup.

    Regina police first reported that the fire was under investigation on Friday afternoon.

    Firefighters were called to Blessed Sacrament Parish at around 3:40 a.m. on Feb. 9. for a reported fire, a news release read.

    Upon arrival, crews discovered that the back door of the parish was burning and were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

    Fire investigators were called in and determined the blaze was the result of arson and contacted police.

    As of Sunday afternoon, the Regina Police Service (RPS) has not provided an update on the investigation.

