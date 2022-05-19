Seeding delays continue thanks to recent rainfall: crop report

Large amounts of rainfall continue to delay seeding progress for Saskatchewan farmers, particularly in the eastern part of the province, according to the latest crop report for the week of May 10-16.

Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan President Ian Boxall farms near Tisdale Sask. He said May 1 is usually his target date to start seeding but this year, has yet to get any crop in the ground.

“We’re wet. We’ve had some rain over the past couple weeks that has led to seeding delay,” he said. “Guys are maybe starting to panic now.”

The latest report shows 33 per cent of the 2022 crop is in the ground – well behind the five-year average of 53 per cent for this time of year.

“Sixty per cent of the crop has been seeded in the southwest region, 53 per cent in the west-central, 35 per cent in the northwest, 17 per cent in the southeast, 13 per cent in the east-central and eight per cent in the northeast,” the Ministry of Agriculture said in a news release.

“Fifty-nine per cent of lentils, 57 per cent of field peas, 51 per cent of durum, 29 per cent of spring wheat and 27 per cent of barley have been seeded to date. Barley, peas and lentils have begun sprouting throughout the southwest and west central regions.”

A weather system late in the week brought heavy rainfall to parts of the province.

The Estevan area saw 120 millimetres of rain over a two-day span. Weyburn reported 92 mm, the Big Beaver area 87 mm, the Moosomin area 75 mm and the Eyebrow area 35 mm.

Boxall said he knows there’s farmers in other areas of the province that wish they had the same amount of rain he has had this year.

“After last year’s drought, we’re happy to have the moisture. But at the same token, the weather needs to turn around here so we can get the crop in.”

The full crop report for May 10-16 can be read here.