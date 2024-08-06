Semi crash near Wolseley, Sask. claims life of Calgary man, RCMP investigating

RCMP in Saskatchewan have revealed that a serious collision near the community of Wolseley on Monday was fatal.

In a news release Tuesday morning, Saskatchewan RCMP said it received a report of two semi trailers colliding at around 7:40 a.m. on Aug. 5.

The police response was immediate, with officers quickly determining that a semi struck a second semi that was parked on the shoulder of Highway 1’s westbound lanes.

Witness accounts of the scene described one semi rolled over while the other was gutted by flames.

The parked semi was unoccupied at the time of the crash – while the other held two occupants.

The passenger was declared dead at the scene. RCMP identified him as a 35-year-old man from Calgary.

His family has been notified.

The driver of the semi was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 1 has since reopened following the initial investigation at the scene.

Indian Head RCMP continue to investigate the crash with the help of crash reconstructionist.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information that would assist the investigation is asked to call Indian Head RCMP at 310-RCMP.

Wolseley is located approximately 95 kilometres east of Regina.