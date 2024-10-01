REGINA
    • Sentencing for fatal 2020 SaskPower incident in Weyburn adjourned until Oct. 18

    Sentencing in relation to a fatal incident in 2020 that left two experienced SaskPower workers dead has been postponed until Oct. 18, according to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).

    The two employees identified in court documents as Scott Bill and Cole Crooks, were working on powerlines in Weyburn when they fell to their deaths after the bucket they were in tipped over.

    SaskPower was found guilty of three workplace-safety related violations that contributed to the fatal incident.

    The sentencing was originally scheduled for Tuesday in Weyburn Provincial Court.

    IBEW said it is anticipating the largest fine resulting from a workplace accident in Saskatchewan's history.

    Both Bill and Crooks were 19 year journeypersons and had been up in a bucket before the fatal incident many times, Judge Michelle R. Brass said during her decision.

    The deaths of the two men resulted in the Crown facing four charges under provincial Occupational Health and Safety Regulations that SaskPower failed to ensure workplace health and safety, fell short on training and supervision and did not have the proper requirement in place for workers use a personal fall arrest system before being raised in the air.

    A fourth count accused SaskPower of failing to ensure the two men were trained properly on the use of the bucket truck, but it was found not to be the case.

    The fatal incident happened on Government Road and 6th Avenue Southeast in Weyburn on Oct. 8, 2020.

    -- With files from Cole Davenport.

