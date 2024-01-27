REGINA
Regina

    • Serious collision blocks off highway near Milestone

    Sask RCMP File
    Share

    A serious collision blocked off the highway near Milestone on Saturday afternoon.

    Milestone RCMP are on scene of a collision involving two vehicles about seven kilometres northwest of Milestone on Highway 39, according to a release from Sask. RCMP.

    Officers are working to re-route traffic while a collision analyst investigates the scene.

    RCMP said drivers can expect delays for the next several hours. STARS was also dispached for a scene call emergency in the area.

    Milestone, Sask. is about 55 kilometres south of Regina.

    RCMP said an update will be provided when available.

