Serious crash near Swift Current closes Highway 4: RCMP

Swift Current RCMP are on scene of a serious collision involving two vehicles on Highway 4 – about four kilometres south of the city.

The highway is currently closed, and detours are in place. Those travelling through the area should expect delays.

RCMP noted in its advisory that the investigation is in early stages and that it could not confirm if the crash was the result of weather.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) did forecast light snow for Swift Current on Tuesday – with the snowfall expected to end overnight.

“However, officers in the area have reported that there is poor visibility and roads are slippery,” RCMP said in its advisory.

"If you must travel, please slow down. Consider delaying travel in the area if possible."

Up to date details on the delays and highway conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline here. hotline.gov.sk.ca/map.html