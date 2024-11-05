REGINA
Regina

    • Serious crash near Swift Current closes Highway 4: RCMP

    Share

    Swift Current RCMP are on scene of a serious collision involving two vehicles on Highway 4 – about four kilometres south of the city.

    The highway is currently closed, and detours are in place. Those travelling through the area should expect delays.

    RCMP noted in its advisory that the investigation is in early stages and that it could not confirm if the crash was the result of weather.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) did forecast light snow for Swift Current on Tuesday – with the snowfall expected to end overnight.

    “However, officers in the area have reported that there is poor visibility and roads are slippery,” RCMP said in its advisory.

    "If you must travel, please slow down. Consider delaying travel in the area if possible."

    Up to date details on the delays and highway conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline here. hotline.gov.sk.ca/map.html

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News