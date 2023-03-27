Several kilograms of meth, fentanyl and cocaine seized by RCMP trafficking team in southern Sask.

A large sum of cash, 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram of fentanyl, 0.5 kilogram of cocaine and between 40-50 small vials of cannabis resin were found in the seizure on March 27, 2023. (Courtesy: Sask RCMP) A large sum of cash, 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram of fentanyl, 0.5 kilogram of cocaine and between 40-50 small vials of cannabis resin were found in the seizure on March 27, 2023. (Courtesy: Sask RCMP)

