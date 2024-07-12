Severe thunderstorm watch lifted for Regina
A severe thunderstorm watch which was issued for the City of Regina on Friday morning has since been lifted.
According to Environment Canada, a weak cold front that was moving across the province from the west created favourable conditions for a storm capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.
The severe storm watch comprised a region as far south as Regina, running east through Fort Qu’Appelle to Esterhazy, and as far north as Nipawin.
Saskatoon and several other communities in central Saskatchewan are still under a severe thunderstorm watch.
Some mid-northern communities like Waskesiu, in the Prince Albert National Park, were hit with a storm on Thursday evening that dropped golf-ball sized hail.
A Waskesiu resident posted photos of hail found on the golf course on July 11, 2024. (Source: Tara Degelman / Facebook)
Environment Canada cautions Regina residents that these summer storms can pose a real risk to safety.
“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road,” Environment Canada says.
“Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”
The forecast for Regina on Friday is a high of 28 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13 C overnight.
The risk of thunderstorms is expected to clear by midnight.
